Lois J. Wischmann

Lois J (Stolley) Wischmann

August 6, 1937 - September 5, 2021

Lois J (Stolley) Wischmann, born August 6, 1937 in Lincoln, NE, to Herbert Stolley and Lena (Tibbs) Stolley. Married Donald Wischmann April 10, 1964. Passed away September 5, 2021.

Survived by husband Donald Wischmann, sons Mark Wischmann, Jon (Kristel) Wischmann, grandchildren Dustin Wischmann, Lena Wischmann (Hayden), Faith Glinsmann, Timothy Carr, Asa Carr, Danny Vondra. Great-Grandson Asher, and several other great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and special friends Linda Keller and Dee Glinsmann.

Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 8, 2021.
