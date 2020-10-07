Menu
Lonnie A. Martin

April 3, 1939 - October 4, 2020

Lonnie was born on April 3, 1939 in Nebraska City, NE; the son of Lewis Andrew and Chiona May (Gardner) Martin. He worked at American Meter for 33 1/2 years. Lonnie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Arbor Shrine Club, Tangier Shrine and the Western Star Lodge 2 A.F. & A.M. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Doris Martin of Nebr. City; children: Linda Martin of Nebr. City and Tony Martin and wife Susan of Lincoln, NE; sister Anna Ullsperger of Cook, NE and brother Jerry Martin of Dunbar, NE; sister-in-law Sandy Martin of Nebr. City; brother-in-law Emil Kreifels of Guernsey, WY; other family and friends. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, 10/10/20 at First Presbyterian Church in Nebr. City. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct 9 at Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 7, 2020.
