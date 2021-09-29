Menu
Loren E. "Bubba" Prasek
1987 - 2021
BORN
1987
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Loren E. "Bubba" Prasek

July 20, 1987 - September 28, 2021

Loren E. "Bubba" Prasek, 34, of Lincoln, died on September 28, 2021. Loren was born July 20, 1987 to Loren & Colleen (Higer) Prasek in Lincoln. Preceded in death by his grandparents. Survived by his parents; siblings, Michelle (Doug) Auten, Britney Prasek, Joe (Tasha) Prasek; nieces and nephews, Brooklyn, Emily, Riley & Jaelyn Auten, Meia, Tyson & Tristian Prasek, Zoey, Jayce & Annicka Prasek; aunts & uncles.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Horizons Church, 3200 Grainger Pkwy, Lincoln 68516. Interment will follow in Wyuka Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00P-8:00P on Friday, October 1, 2021 & Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. In Lieu Of Flower, memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2021.
So sorry to hear about Loren. I am the son of Marv & Darlene Navratil. Would you please contact me through email. Mom would really like to make contact with you. She tried to send a card. [email protected]
Ron Navratil
Family
October 26, 2021
Just wanted to send my condolences for your loss. I miss seeing you and when i heard this news I just wanted to let you know i am thinking of you and your family during this time. If there is anything you need, please let me know, you are in my thoughts.
Benn Benedetto
Other
October 2, 2021
We are deeply sorry for your loss. Loren was a good guy that will be greatly missed. You and your family are in our thoughts. Please let us know if you need anything.
Tracy & Teresa Jones
September 30, 2021
RIP cousin you will be greatly missed by many til we meet again rest easy bubba
Kenneth L Johnson
Family
September 29, 2021
I am so sad to see this. Loren was such a Great guy. My prayers are with his friends and family. RIP Buddy. :(
Amy Hanson
Friend
September 29, 2021
