Loren E. "Bubba" Prasek

July 20, 1987 - September 28, 2021

Loren E. "Bubba" Prasek, 34, of Lincoln, died on September 28, 2021. Loren was born July 20, 1987 to Loren & Colleen (Higer) Prasek in Lincoln. Preceded in death by his grandparents. Survived by his parents; siblings, Michelle (Doug) Auten, Britney Prasek, Joe (Tasha) Prasek; nieces and nephews, Brooklyn, Emily, Riley & Jaelyn Auten, Meia, Tyson & Tristian Prasek, Zoey, Jayce & Annicka Prasek; aunts & uncles.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Horizons Church, 3200 Grainger Pkwy, Lincoln 68516. Interment will follow in Wyuka Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00P-8:00P on Friday, October 1, 2021 & Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. In Lieu Of Flower, memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.