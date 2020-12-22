Menu
Lorene Brandt

Lorene (Elsasser) Brandt

December 17, 2020

Lorene (Elsasser) Brandt 96 of Lincoln died December 17, 2020. She was born in Plymouth, Nebraska to Frank & Minnie Elsasser. She married Henry F. Brandt on January 9, 1944, they had two children. They were active members of Southwood Lutheran Church. She was a 4-H leader, Sunday school and confirmation teacher. She was also involved in the National Association of Fair auxiliaries while her husband was on the National Fair board and president of the IAFE. She enjoyed sewing, bowling and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children (spouses) Daughter Connie (Charles) Decker of Lincoln, Son Henry Rick (Sharon) Brandt of Lincoln, Grandchildren Heidi (Rick) Davis of Lincoln and Desri (Mark) Gross of Los Angles, 3 great-grand children Effie Gross and Blake and Becket Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry F. Brandt in 2010. There will be a private service for the immediate family. Memorials to Southwood Lutheran Church. Condolences and 'Hugs from Home' available at roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Deepest Sympathy. I have such fond memories of your Mother and Father. I served on several committees with her over the years at Southwood. Always had fun and laughs. They were both kind to Kevin and I when we joined Southwood. Roxanne McCarville
Roxanne McCarville
December 23, 2020
Sending caring thoughts of sympathy to your family at the passing of your beloved mother. It's so ironic that three of the pinochle card group gals passed within a few weeks of each other. Lots of memories of the friendship that they all shared! May your faith give you strength, may your memories give you comfort, and may God's love bring you peace. Rick's singing of "The Lord's Prayer" was truly a tribute to his mother! Deb & John Blas
Debra Blas
Friend
December 23, 2020
Our memories of Aunt Lorene will always bring a smile to our face! May she Rest In Peace in God´s loving arms!
Steve and Toni Spilker
December 22, 2020
Peace and comfort to all at this sad time of loss. Sincerely, Carol Meyer, Southwood Lutheran
Carol Meyer
Acquaintance
December 22, 2020
Sincere sympathy to your family at this loss.
Kathy Erickson
December 22, 2020
