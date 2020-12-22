Lorene (Elsasser) Brandt

December 17, 2020

Lorene (Elsasser) Brandt 96 of Lincoln died December 17, 2020. She was born in Plymouth, Nebraska to Frank & Minnie Elsasser. She married Henry F. Brandt on January 9, 1944, they had two children. They were active members of Southwood Lutheran Church. She was a 4-H leader, Sunday school and confirmation teacher. She was also involved in the National Association of Fair auxiliaries while her husband was on the National Fair board and president of the IAFE. She enjoyed sewing, bowling and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children (spouses) Daughter Connie (Charles) Decker of Lincoln, Son Henry Rick (Sharon) Brandt of Lincoln, Grandchildren Heidi (Rick) Davis of Lincoln and Desri (Mark) Gross of Los Angles, 3 great-grand children Effie Gross and Blake and Becket Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry F. Brandt in 2010. There will be a private service for the immediate family. Memorials to Southwood Lutheran Church. Condolences and 'Hugs from Home' available at roperandsons.com