Loretta Drake

February 26, 2021

Loretta Drake passed away in February at the age of 82. Her husband Warren of 63 years continues to live at The Landing at Williamsburg Village in Lincoln. They had three children: Michael (passed at birth), Debbie and Randy.

A celebration in Jesus will be at Messiah Lutheran Church of Lincoln on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11am, luncheon at noon, committal at 2pm at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Please visit www.lincolnfh.com