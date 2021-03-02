To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
I´m so sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you. I always though a lot of both of you!
Rick
Rick Brockhoff
March 5, 2021
Warren, I am sorry to hear about Loretta. She was such lovely lady. I enjoyed getting to know her through PBX. We first met in September of 1984. I feel very blessed to have her as a friend. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
April Lasenieks
March 5, 2021
I worked with Loretta for several years at Sears in Lincoln and she was always such a pleasant lady. A beautiful smile and a wonderful laugh.
Barbara Taylor
March 3, 2021
Warren, from Orv & Liz. Loretta is now with the Lord in Heaven. May God comfort you during this time.