Loretta Lempka Drake
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Loretta Lempka Drake

January 6, 1939 - February 26, 2021


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 2, 2021.
I´m so sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you. I always though a lot of both of you! Rick
Rick Brockhoff
March 5, 2021
Warren, I am sorry to hear about Loretta. She was such lovely lady. I enjoyed getting to know her through PBX. We first met in September of 1984. I feel very blessed to have her as a friend. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
April Lasenieks
March 5, 2021
I worked with Loretta for several years at Sears in Lincoln and she was always such a pleasant lady. A beautiful smile and a wonderful laugh.
Barbara Taylor
March 3, 2021
Warren, from Orv & Liz. Loretta is now with the Lord in Heaven. May God comfort you during this time.
Orville W. Behrens
March 3, 2021
