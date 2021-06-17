Loretta M. Kunc

Loretta M. Kunc, 92, of Crab Orchard passed away on June 16, 2021 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. Funeral services: Monday, June 21, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. at the Fox Funeral Home in Beatrice with Rev. John Kisling officiating. Burial: Crab Orchard Cemetery of Crab Orchard. Visitation: Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the service on Monday at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice. Memorials: family's choice. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net