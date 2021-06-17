Menu
Loretta M. Kunc
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Loretta M. Kunc

June 16, 2021

Loretta M. Kunc, 92, of Crab Orchard passed away on June 16, 2021 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. Funeral services: Monday, June 21, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. at the Fox Funeral Home in Beatrice with Rev. John Kisling officiating. Burial: Crab Orchard Cemetery of Crab Orchard. Visitation: Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the service on Monday at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice. Memorials: family's choice. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Jun
21
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Jun
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Dennis, I am so sorry for your loss. Loretta's cheerfulness was so great to be around. I will always remember her as a dear friend.
Gloria
Friend
June 17, 2021
No matter how old we are, it´s never easy to lose a parent. My thoughts and prayers are with you as you grieve.
Kathie and Dave Klein
June 17, 2021
