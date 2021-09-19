Lori Toren Hruska

September 15, 2021

Lori Toren Hruska, age 68, a loving and devoted wife and mother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 15, 2021. A graduate of Westside High School and University of Nebraska at Omaha, she taught second grade in the Millard School District. Lori lived her life to the fullest full of love and laughter, always focusing on family and friends that she loved dearly. A devout Christian, she now resides with the angels.

Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Randall and Alice Nelson, husband, Dr. David G. Toren. She is survived by husband James Hruska and son Mark, and step-son Jeff and Christine Hruska all of Lincoln, Nebraska; sister and brother-in-law Galin and Gary Lundgren of Omaha; brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Amy Hruska of Omaha, Nebraska, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, September 24, 2021 at St Peter's Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive in Lincoln. Rosary will be at 10:00 am on Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Arthritis Foundation, website: arthritis.org. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com