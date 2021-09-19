Menu
Lori Toren Hruska
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Lori Toren Hruska

September 15, 2021

Lori Toren Hruska, age 68, a loving and devoted wife and mother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 15, 2021. A graduate of Westside High School and University of Nebraska at Omaha, she taught second grade in the Millard School District. Lori lived her life to the fullest full of love and laughter, always focusing on family and friends that she loved dearly. A devout Christian, she now resides with the angels.

Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Randall and Alice Nelson, husband, Dr. David G. Toren. She is survived by husband James Hruska and son Mark, and step-son Jeff and Christine Hruska all of Lincoln, Nebraska; sister and brother-in-law Galin and Gary Lundgren of Omaha; brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Amy Hruska of Omaha, Nebraska, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, September 24, 2021 at St Peter's Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive in Lincoln. Rosary will be at 10:00 am on Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Arthritis Foundation, website: arthritis.org. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Sep. 19 to Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Rosary
10:00a.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church
4500 Duxhall Drive, Lincoln, NE
Sep
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church
4500 Duxhall Drive, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim and Mark, we think about you ALL frequently!! Many many wonderful memories made for our boys w/you n Lori!! She was a gem. Much love. Hope we see you boys again. Sad I just read this, this morning. Love you ALL! Kathy n family
Kathy Keady
September 26, 2021
Lori was intertwined with our family and fond memories. She was a role model for us all in how she dealt with adversity through faith and humor. Lori will be missed by all of us! Our deepest sympathies to Jim, Mark and the family.
Sands Family
September 23, 2021
Your kindess and love of family were unmatched, and your smile and laugh will be sorely missed. May the Lord hold you in His embrace, and bring your loved ones comfort in the good memories shared, and the knowledge that you are now with Him.
Tony Buccheri
Family
September 22, 2021
Lori was a wonderful person and I am so glad to have known her.
Sandra Sundsbo
Family
September 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ed and Dianna Osius
September 19, 2021
