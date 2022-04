Lorraine M. Syverson

December 8, 1928 - March 14, 2022

Lorraine M. Syverson, age 93 of Wahoo, December 8, 1928 - March 14, 2022

Survived by daughter Lorre (Leroy) Novotny; son Tom Syverson; daughters Audrey (Bob) Williams, Gloria (Gary) Pike, Sam Tomhave; family friend Joan Norenberg; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. Preceded in death by husband Raymond; daughter Debbie Bouc; son-in-law Dennis Bouc; great-granddaughter Kailyn Hancock.

Funeral 10:30 am Tuesday, Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Visitation 5-7 pm Monday, funeral home. Interment Sunrise Cemetery. Memorials to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or VFW Christmas Fund. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, prussnabity.com