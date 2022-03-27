Menu
Lorrene L. Kovar
FUNERAL HOME
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson Avenue
Seward, NE
Lorrene L. Kovar

November 8, 1936 - March 23, 2022

Lorrene L. Kovar age 85, of Seward, born November 8, 1936, passed away March 23, 2022. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward with Ryon Blath officiating the service. Graveside Service and Interment: Greenwood Cemetery, Seward. Memorials to the Kovar family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home, Seward ~ Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 27, 2022.
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
