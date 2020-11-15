Lottie J. (Stifle) Chantry

January 27, 1932 - November 12, 2020

Lottie was, above all, a devoted mother and grandmother. She was famous for her exquisite Christmas cookies and seamstress abilities. Her commitment to community shone through as a caring neighbor, registered nurse, and Girl Scout, AFS, and election volunteer. She was a faithful Christian and charter member of Rockbrook United Methodist Church, serving on and leading a number of committees and special projects over the years. In her quiet way, she worked tirelessly to make the world a better place.

Survived by her beloved daughters and sons-in-law: Rhonda Chantry, Caroline Chantry (Jim Malot), Barbara Chantry (Glenn Simonsen), and Ruth Chantry (Evrett Lunquist); grandchildren: Melissa (Scott), Jenae, Dylan (Katrina), Quin (Rachel), Caya, Moriah (Wesley), Zoe, Sophie, Eli, Mischa, and Nettie; great-grandchildren: Chance, Sabrina, Sierra, Laurel, Mitchell and Eloise. Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Bertha Stifle, husband of 59 years Robert Chantry; son-in-law, Tom Hickey; siblings: Anna, Nina, and Martin.

Visitation observing CDC guidelines: Friday, Nov. 20th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. Private family service and burial. A Celebration of Life will be held in Summer 2021. Memorials are suggested to Rockbrook United Methodist Church or The Stephen Center. Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. Omaha 402-391-3900; www.heafeyheafey.com