Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louis Michael Barry
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr
Lincoln, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Mass of Christian Burial
Mar, 24 2022
10:00a.m.
St. John The Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers

Louis Michael Barry

September 14, 1937 - March 20, 2022

Louis Michael Barry, 84, of Lincoln passed away March 20, 2022. Born September 14, 1937, in Lincoln, to Francis and Inez (Hartz) Barry.

Louis was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was retired from Meadow Gold Dairy where he was a delivery driver and route salesman. Louis was a member of St. John The Apostle Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.

Family members include his wife, Margaret (Strizek); daughters Cynthia (John) Bischoff, Tammy (David) Gushard, Deb (Rob) Vidlock, Karen (Dennis) Broadwell, and Sandra (Kevin) Schlautman; son Michael (Angela) Barry; grandchildren Brandon and Danielle Bischoff, Dustin (Jessica) and Dillon Gushard, Connor (fiancé Hannah) and Madison Vidlock, Franklin, Michaela, Bailey, and Audrey Broadwell, Allison and Drake Schlautman, Ashley and Sullivan Barry; great-grandchildren Burke, Baylor, and Briggs Gushard; sister Ellen Hellerich. Preceded in death by his brother Loyd Barry.

Visitation and Viewing: 5-7 p.m. Rosary: 7 p.m. Wednesday (3-23-22) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m., Thursday (3-24-22) St. John The Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine Street. Livestream available at roperandsons.com/livestream. Interment will be 2 p.m. at St. Mary & St. Joseph Cemetery, Agnew, with military rites. Memorials to St. John The Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine Street, Lincoln, NE 68505 and Down Syndrome Association, P.O. Box 57362, Lincoln, NE 68505. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr, Lincoln, NE
Mar
23
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr, Lincoln, NE
Mar
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John The Apostle Catholic Church
7601 Vine Street, NE
Mar
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Livestream available at roperandsons.com/livestream
NE
Mar
24
Interment
2:00p.m.
St. Mary & St. Joseph Cemetery
Agnew, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roper and Sons - South Lincoln Roper and Sons.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry for your loss. He delivered to a place I worked for years. Demma's IGA and Classic Foods
Mark VonBehren
Work
March 22, 2022
Special Victims Unit - LPD
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results