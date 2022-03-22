Louis Michael Barry

September 14, 1937 - March 20, 2022

Louis Michael Barry, 84, of Lincoln passed away March 20, 2022. Born September 14, 1937, in Lincoln, to Francis and Inez (Hartz) Barry.

Louis was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was retired from Meadow Gold Dairy where he was a delivery driver and route salesman. Louis was a member of St. John The Apostle Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.

Family members include his wife, Margaret (Strizek); daughters Cynthia (John) Bischoff, Tammy (David) Gushard, Deb (Rob) Vidlock, Karen (Dennis) Broadwell, and Sandra (Kevin) Schlautman; son Michael (Angela) Barry; grandchildren Brandon and Danielle Bischoff, Dustin (Jessica) and Dillon Gushard, Connor (fiancé Hannah) and Madison Vidlock, Franklin, Michaela, Bailey, and Audrey Broadwell, Allison and Drake Schlautman, Ashley and Sullivan Barry; great-grandchildren Burke, Baylor, and Briggs Gushard; sister Ellen Hellerich. Preceded in death by his brother Loyd Barry.

Visitation and Viewing: 5-7 p.m. Rosary: 7 p.m. Wednesday (3-23-22) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m., Thursday (3-24-22) St. John The Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine Street. Livestream available at roperandsons.com/livestream. Interment will be 2 p.m. at St. Mary & St. Joseph Cemetery, Agnew, with military rites. Memorials to St. John The Apostle Catholic Church, 7601 Vine Street, Lincoln, NE 68505 and Down Syndrome Association, P.O. Box 57362, Lincoln, NE 68505. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com