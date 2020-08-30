Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Louis Harms

Louis Harms

August 22, 1925 - August 27, 2020

Louis Harms, 95, of Lincoln, passed away August 27, 2020. He was born August 22, 1925 in Adams, Ne to John and Adelaide (Schmidt) Harms. Louis was a WWll army Veteran and a hardworking farmer. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Waverly, First Evangelical Covenant Church, Lincoln, and lifetime member of VFW Post #9875, Waverly.

He is survived by his children, Steve (Laurie) Harms, Russ (Julie) Harms, JoEllen (Guy) Griffith, all of Lincoln, Ne, LouAnn Vollertsen, of Syracuse, Ne, stepchildren, Steve (Nancy) Lind-Olson, Doug (Karen) Lind-Olson, Kevin (Gaylene) Olson, Bryan Olson, Karen and Mike Allen, 13 grandchildren, Jessica (Tim) McEwen, Seth (Linsey) Harms, Matt (Leah) Harms, Jake (Bri) Harms, Sam Harms, Joel (Cindy) Vollertsen, Josh (Christine) Vollertsen, Nate (Rachel) Vollertsen, Mitchell, Megan (Ryan) Keller, Cole (Cassaundra) Griffith, Austin (Chelsea) Griffith, Tom (Andrea) Jordison, 25 great-grandchildren, many step grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers Eddie Harms, of Syracuse, Ne, and Willie Harms, of Beatrice, Ne. Preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Betty (1950-1986), wife, Janet, married in 1997, 4 sisters, 7 brothers, step-mother, Mabel Harms, 2 daughters-in-law, and 2 sons-in-law.

Private Graveside service 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly, Ne. Memorials to First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkestone Street, Waverly, Ne 68462. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.