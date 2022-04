Louis S. Schoen

June 18, 1933 - March 23, 2022

Louis S. Schoen, born June 18, 1933 near Gladstone, NE; died March 23, 2022 in Bloomington, MN.

Survived by daughters Linnah Hahn of Australia, Laura Doughty of Ellensburg, WA, and Dorothy "Dot" Savage of Bloomington, MN and their families; brothers Leroy "Roy" (Suzie) and Lester "Les" of Lincoln; grandchildren and other relatives. Predeceased by wife Linnah, parents Ed and Louise Schoen, siblings Esther Sorensen, Virginia Smart, and Kenneth Schoen.