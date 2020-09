Louise Terrell

September 16, 2020

Louise Terrell of Lincoln passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Eastmont Community, Lincoln. Service of Memory will be at Second Baptist Church, Saturday, October 3, at 2 p.m., 525 N. 58th Street, Lincoln. Memorials may be sent to Second Baptist Church or the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences to www.bmlfh.com