Louise Terrell

July 27, 1940 - September 16, 2020

Louise Terrell of Lincoln passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Eastmont Community, Lincoln. Louise was born July 27, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, to parents Richard J. Sudkamp and Marie (McLain) Sudkamp. She graduated from Taft High School, Chicago, in 1958, and attended Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois, with intentions to enroll in the Nursing School there. At a start-of-year dance, she met Richard Terrell, and they were married on September 1, 1962. From 1962-1964 they lived in Madison, Wisconsin, where Richard was enrolled in graduate studies in visual arts. Son Kevin was born in Madison, October 19, 1963. After the Wisconsin chapter of life they lived in the Chicago suburb of Bellwood, and daughter Erin was born in Oak Park, July 11, 1965, just prior to a move to Carlinville, Illinois, where Richard had secured a position of instructor of Art at Blackburn College.In 1970 the family moved to Nebraska, where Richard taught at Doane College until retirement in 2009. While living in Lincoln, Louise took up studies in education at the University of Nebraska, with emphasis on pre-school handicapped education, graduating in 1980 with honors, and subsequently teaching in Special Education in the Lincoln Public Schools at the Saratoga Elementary School. Louise was widely traveled to many places of the world, including China, Australia, New Zealand, England, Ireland, Israel and Egypt, as well as places in the U.S. She especially enjoyed the trips and exchanges sponsored by the Lincoln chapter of Friendship Force, a program of international citizen good-will and visitation. She developed a keen interest in genealogical studies of family origins, which was an extension of her passion for family. Louise enjoyed visits to the local zoos in Omaha and Lincoln, and was especially intrigued by the penguins. She was consistently supportive of her children, husband, and granddaughter Alma and spoke proudly of them whenever an opportunity arose to do so. She was a loyal friend and enjoyed helping others. For many years she struggled with a number of health issues, but enjoyed the fellowship with other residents at the Eastmont Community of Lincoln and Second Baptist Church. She also was enthusiastic about the young people's music recitals performed in Lincoln by the JF International Music Academy. Louise was preceded in death by father Richard Sudkamp, and mother Marie Sudkamp, and is survived by her brother Richard of Apex, North Carolina (Kris), husband Richard Terrell (Lincoln) son Kevin (Minneapolis), daughter Erin, and granddaughter Alma (Lincoln), niece Kimberly (North Carolina) and nephew Robert (Lincoln). Services at Second Baptist Church, 525 N. 58th St. Lincoln, Saturday October 3, 2 p.m. Memorials may be sent to Second Baptist Church or the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.