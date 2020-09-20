Menu
Lowell W. "Bud" Glock

September 16, 2020

Lowell W. "Bud" Glock, 90 of Garrison, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home near Garrison.

Lowell is survived by his wife Lois "Jean" of David City, son Bruce (Annette) Glock of Rising City, daughter Delaine "Dolly" (John) Yindrick of Lincoln. Grandchildren Christopher and Cassandra "Cassie" Glock, Alex and Allyson Yindrick. Sister Wilma Wrede of David City. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Lois Maxine Glock.

Private family graveside services were held. Memorials in Lieu of flowers suggested to the family for future designation. Kracl Funeral Chapel David City


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
