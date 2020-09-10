Luis Mario Herrera

May 12, 1970 - September 7, 2020

Luis Mario Herrera, age 50 of Lincoln, passed away September 7, 2020, surrounded by his family, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Mario, as he was known by all, was born on May 12, 1970 in Inglewood, California to Raúl and María (Quijada) Herrera. Just before his 8th birthday, the family moved to Faucett, Missouri. While in Missouri, Mario attended Mid-Buchanan High School where he was a member of the Football, Basketball, Wrestling, and Track teams. He also played saxophone in the school band. After graduation Mario went on to earn a degree in Political Science with a minor in Spanish at the University of Missouri-Columbia where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Following his graduation from Mizzou, Mario served in the U.S. Army before moving to Lincoln in 1995 where he became a member of the Nebraska State Patrol. He left that position to join the Lincoln Police Department as an officer in 1997, later becoming an investigator. Mario was a highly decorated 23 year veteran who served his community with integrity and honor.

Mario was united in marriage to Carrie Cronin on March 9, 1996. They had four beautiful children, Juan Carlos Herrera, Olivia Herrera, Adelina Herrera, and Celia Herrera.

Mario is survived by his wife Carrie and their four children; siblings Raúl Sergio Herrera, Adelaida (husband Todd) Ehinger, Francisco (wife Jackie) Herrera, Barbara (husband Tim) Schneider and Raúl Eusebio Herrera; mother-in-law Diane (husband Mel) Hain, father-in-law Michael Cronin; sister-in-law Melissa (husband Gary) Wood, brothers-in-law Tim (wife Jessica) Cronin and Jason (wife Jessie) Hain, his maternal aunt Angelica (husband Victor) García as well as 24 nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Friday at St Teresa's Catholic Church (36th and Randolph) from 4 pm to 7 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm. There will be very limited seating for the 7:00 pm Rosary. Current Covid 19 restrictions apply. Memorials suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com