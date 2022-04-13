Menu
Lydia Florian
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
Memorial service
Apr, 16 2022
2:00p.m.
February 29, 1936 - March 19, 2022

Lydia Florian, of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the age of 86. She was born in Huatapi, Peru on February 29, 1936, to Margarita Vilcarromero Meza and Bartolome Meza Vargas.

In 1952, Lydia left her home in the Amazon to continue her education. In 1963, Lydia married Carlos Guillermo Florian. They lived in Puerto Rico and California before settling down in Lincoln. Lydia worked for the Nebraska Department on Aging for 30 years, retiring in 2004.

Lydia was an active member of College View Seventh-day Adventist Church. She also enjoyed volunteering at Food Net, serving as a Lancaster County Election Worker, and interpreting for Lincoln Public Schools.

Lydia is survived by her daughters Nancy (Dan) Wright, and Marcy (John King) Florian; grandchildren Isamu King, Elena Wright, Olivia King, Elizabeth Wright, and Kenji King; and brothers Abrham and Joel Meza Vilcarromero. Preceded in death by her husband Carlos Florian.

Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Saturday (04/16/22) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association Nebraska Chapter. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 13, 2022.
