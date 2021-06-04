Lyle Reab

November 9, 1921 - November 9, 1944

Lyle Wayne Reab, age 22, of Giltner, the son of Willis Harry and Daisy (Croxen) Reab was born at Phillips, Nebraska on November 9, 1921, and was reported missing from action on November 9, 1944. Lyle graduated from Giltner High School in 1939. He then helped his father with the trucking business.

Lyle entered the United States Army on June 28, 1942 and was reported missing on November 9, 1944 near the city of Vossenack, Germany at the age of 22. Unidentified remains were recovered from a fox hole on the southeastern end of Vossenack in March of 1948. The remains, which had been buried as an unknown soldier in Ardennes American Cemetery in 1949, were disinterred in June of 2018 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base for identification. The remains of Army Private Lyle W. Reab were identified on February 24th of this year.

Lyle was an only child and his parents have both passed away. Harry in 1973 and Daisy in 1988. Lyle is survived by many cousins and extended family. Dale Croxen from Tilden, Nebraska is the oldest living relative.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Lerton Cemetery, ½ mile south of Giltner with Military Honors conducted by Fort Riley, Kansas and the American Legion Riders. Army Chaplain Ballard will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 P.M. Monday, June 7 at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Private family visitation will be at 12:30 Tuesday prior to the service at the cemetery.

Following the Graveside Service, a gathering of friends and family will be held at the Giltner Community Center, 4021 N. Commercial Avenue. Memorials are suggested to the family to designate at a future date.