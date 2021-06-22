Lynda Rae Brabander

June 19, 2021

After battling four kinds of cancer over thirty-two years, Lynda Rae Brabander, Lincoln, made a stop on the Rainbow Bridge to retrieve her cat, Kayla, before entering Heaven on June 19, 2021. She died at her parents' home in Grand Island with her family around her.

Funeral services will be 2 PM Wednesday, June 23 at Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Tuesday, June 22 at Trinity United Methodist Church. Memorials can be made to the Capital City Humane Society or the Nebraska Children's Home Society. Online condolences at www.apfelfuneralhome.com