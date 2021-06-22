Menu
Lynda Rae Brabander
Lynda Rae Brabander

June 19, 2021

After battling four kinds of cancer over thirty-two years, Lynda Rae Brabander, Lincoln, made a stop on the Rainbow Bridge to retrieve her cat, Kayla, before entering Heaven on June 19, 2021. She died at her parents' home in Grand Island with her family around her.

Funeral services will be 2 PM Wednesday, June 23 at Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Tuesday, June 22 at Trinity United Methodist Church. Memorials can be made to the Capital City Humane Society or the Nebraska Children's Home Society. Online condolences at www.apfelfuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
NE
Jun
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Mr. and Mrs. Brabander, It was my great privilege to have known Lynda. She was a fighter, a survivor, and she never lost that quick-witted sense of humor. She was kind, articulate and intelligent, and the world was a better place with her in it. She will be remembered. I am so sorry for your loss and wish you peace as you move forward from this place of hurt toward acceptance and understanding. Lynda would want that.
Gerry Merck
Other
August 2, 2021
I was a year behind Lynda in high school. She was such a kind person. I know her light will be missed in this world.
LeAnn Lewis
School
June 29, 2021
I was lucky to meet Lynda when she was at 42nd & O'hair here in Lincoln. She was great with hair, always making every one more beautiful. I enjoyed our conversations about movies and what not. She has a beautiful spirit and light about her that will continue to shine.
Tiara Kuhlmann
June 23, 2021
Dear Barb and family, I am so sorry for your loss. May the Peace of Jesus cover all of you at this time.
Debbie Krugman
June 22, 2021
I am so sorry for the pain your heart is enduring. May sweet memories ease the sadness.
Linda Goettsche
June 21, 2021
I'm so very sorry for your loss. My prayers and well wishes for your family.
Jackie Sampson
Friend
June 21, 2021
That was my aunt....she loved Harry Potter but she had cancer.........I will miss her........ 1978 - 2021 R.I.P
Alayna Brabander
Family
June 21, 2021
Barb, Barry and family.....I am so sorry for your loss of sweet Lynda. She was always so fun to talk to and had a story to tell. What a sweet reunion she must be having with her kitten and her grandparents! Jean Vinzenz
Jean Vinzenz
June 20, 2021
