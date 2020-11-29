Lynn C. Hatcher

November 18, 2020

Lynn C. Hatcher, 83, of Ponca, NE passed away November 18, 2020 at the Elms Health Care Center in Ponca, NE. Lynn was born on November 4, 1937 in Lincoln, NE to Burton Hatcher and Lena Hendrix Hatcher. He graduated from College View High School in Lincoln in 1955. On February 14, 1968 he was united in marriage to Jacqueline Geist in Freemont, NE. The following year they moved to Ponca, NE.

Lynn worked as a Locomotive Engineer for Burlington North Railroad from 1960 until his retirement in 1999. Lynn was honored to be chosen as the engineer who would drive the very first train across Burlington Northern's newly constructed bridge in Sioux City, Iowa on December 4, 1981. The bridge spanned the Missouri River and Lynn was chosen because of his ability to drive the train so smoothly and they knew he would make it look perfect for all of the media coverage. It was a proud moment for Lynn and his family.

Lynn loved to watch the Huskers play football, gardening, bird watching, golf, and spending time with his family. He loved traveling, they went on many trips with Cancun and Vegas being some of their favorite spots. He enjoyed gambling, and he usually won enough on the black jack table to make up for what Jacque lost on the slots, it was a fun family joke. Lynn was known for his pleasantness, big smile and being pretty outgoing, he never met a stranger. He had an adventurous spirit, always ready to try something new or take part in any activity. After retirement, he enjoyed their winters in Arizona and their summers on the Missouri river in Ponca.

Those left to honor his memory include his children: Tim Hatcher, Bennet, NE, Terry (Karen) Hatcher, Palmyra, NE, Kim (Gary) Deubelbeiss, Lincoln, NE, Chris Hatcher, Kimberling City, MO., Lynnette (Michael) Lee, Peoria, AZ, Tori Ketter, Ponca, NE, and 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his parents; Burton and Lena Hatcher, wife; Jacqueline Hatcher, son; Charles Hatcher, and his brother; Bill Hatcher.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.