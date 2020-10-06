Lynn Dean Peterson

December 15, 1943 - October 3, 2020

Lynn Dean Peterson, son of Roy E. Peterson and Esther M. Neemann born December 15, 1943 at St. Mary's hospital in Nebraska City, Nebraska. He grew up in Talmage with his younger brother Lee. Lynn was a 1962 Talmage High graduated, he attended Peru State College and the University of Nebraska. He worked for the University of Nebraska Extension Division for 51 years and was in the Army National Guard over 20 years. Lynn was dedicated to the care of his parents until their deaths. He enjoyed music and being with friends. He was a member of the Eagles Club and was the Treasurer there. He was also a member of the Lincoln Stamp Club. On Saturday, October 3, 2020 Lynn passed away at Bryan East Hospital from Covid-19 at the age of 76. He leaves behind his brother, Lee Peterson and wife Judy of Lincoln, NE; nephews: Paul Peterson and his wife Julie of Phoenix, AZ; Chad Peterson and his wife Angie of Bellevue, NE and their children: Brandon, and Kyle Peterson, and Cole and Carlie Peterson, other relatives and many friends. Private burial will be held at St Paul's Cemetery in rural Talmage, NE. Donations to St Paul's Cemetery. lincolnfh.com