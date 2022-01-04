Menu
Lynn Lee Knuth

January 1, 2022

Lynn Lee Knuth, beloved husband, father, and friend, was called to Heaven on January 1, 2022. He passed peacefully at his home in Lincoln. Lynn grew up in Northeast Lincoln and is a graduate of Northeast High School, where he met his wife Marcia.

A staple in the Lincoln sports community, Lynn was a Judd's Brothers American Legion baseball coach and proud Rocket supporter. Lynn was active with Homer's Hero's, where he shared his love of sports with his son Tate.

Lynn worked at Foundation Building Materials, formerly Lincoln Drywall Service, for over 40 years; he shared many wonderful years working alongside his father, Bob, brother Dave, and son, Trevor. Lynn was an active member and 3 term President at Hillcrest Country Club, and an East "O" Realty shareholder.

You could often find Lynn on the course with a 5 iron in hand, bucket hat on, and warm smile. Lynn was a member of the Nebraska Corvette Association. He loved the open road, whether it was on the Harley or more recently, the corvette, his excitement to hit the road was palpable. Lynn was a family man, hard worker, and loyal friend, the profound impact he had on others will be everlasting.

Lynn is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marcia Knuth (Jensen), his two sons Trevor (Caroline) Knuth and Tate Knuth, granddaughter Grayson Knuth, mother, Wilma Knuth (Roebke), brother Dave (Marcia) Knuth, sister Cindy (Tim) LeGrande, and nephews, Jared, Justin, Matt, Josh, Ben and Ian. He is preceded in death by his father Robert Knuth.

Visitation will be held at 12 to 2 p.m., funeral service immediately following on January 6, 2022 at Christ Lincoln, 4325 Sumner St, Lincoln. Refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Homer's Hero's through the Optimist Clubs of Lincoln Child Advocacy Center and Christ Lincoln. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Christ Lincoln
4325 Sumner St., Lincoln, NE
Jan
6
Funeral service
Christ Lincoln
4325 Sumner St, Lincoln, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Wilma and family, I am so sorry to hear about Lynn's passing into his Heavenly Home. I attended Lincoln NE high school and lived on Touzalin Blvd near the Knuth's. It was fun babysitting for Lynn and his siblings. Sending the Knuth family strength and healing. Love, Terri Thiesfeld Light, Class of '72
Terri Thiesfeld Light
Friend
January 11, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers for the Knuth Family. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. He brought Such happiness to us all.
Dennis and Barbara Jarvis, Oviedo, Fl
January 6, 2022
So sad about this news. Incredible man that I have such fond memories of from growing up with Trevor and around the wonderful Knuth family. Always so welcoming to myself and all of Trevor´s friends. Lynn and Marcia carted us around from one basketball tournament to another for years, including driving us to Denver for a 3-day 3-on-3 tournament. Which required great levels of patience on he and Marcia´s part! Always a calm friendly smile on his face and no matter how many years passed, he was always so pleasant and easy to catch up with when I´d bump into him somewhere. Such an easy guy to know, and I´m honored that I had the privilege of knowing him the way that I did.
Andrew Bahm
Friend
January 5, 2022
Doug and Lori Borer Family
January 5, 2022
Marsha and family, I am so sorry to hear of Lynn's passing...he was a wonderful person and will be missed by so many!! I pray for peace and healing and know that you all will be in my thoughts and prayers!
Susan (Shirley) Ingalls
Work
January 4, 2022
