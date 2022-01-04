Lynn Lee Knuth

January 1, 2022

Lynn Lee Knuth, beloved husband, father, and friend, was called to Heaven on January 1, 2022. He passed peacefully at his home in Lincoln. Lynn grew up in Northeast Lincoln and is a graduate of Northeast High School, where he met his wife Marcia.

A staple in the Lincoln sports community, Lynn was a Judd's Brothers American Legion baseball coach and proud Rocket supporter. Lynn was active with Homer's Hero's, where he shared his love of sports with his son Tate.

Lynn worked at Foundation Building Materials, formerly Lincoln Drywall Service, for over 40 years; he shared many wonderful years working alongside his father, Bob, brother Dave, and son, Trevor. Lynn was an active member and 3 term President at Hillcrest Country Club, and an East "O" Realty shareholder.

You could often find Lynn on the course with a 5 iron in hand, bucket hat on, and warm smile. Lynn was a member of the Nebraska Corvette Association. He loved the open road, whether it was on the Harley or more recently, the corvette, his excitement to hit the road was palpable. Lynn was a family man, hard worker, and loyal friend, the profound impact he had on others will be everlasting.

Lynn is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marcia Knuth (Jensen), his two sons Trevor (Caroline) Knuth and Tate Knuth, granddaughter Grayson Knuth, mother, Wilma Knuth (Roebke), brother Dave (Marcia) Knuth, sister Cindy (Tim) LeGrande, and nephews, Jared, Justin, Matt, Josh, Ben and Ian. He is preceded in death by his father Robert Knuth.

Visitation will be held at 12 to 2 p.m., funeral service immediately following on January 6, 2022 at Christ Lincoln, 4325 Sumner St, Lincoln. Refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Homer's Hero's through the Optimist Clubs of Lincoln Child Advocacy Center and Christ Lincoln. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com