Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lynn Marie Hartung
Lynn Marie Hartung September 22, 2020 Lynn Marie Hartung of Lincoln, age 70, passed away September 22, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born to Wilbur and Germaine (Jareski) Cummins in Marysville, Missouri. She was a native of Holdrege, Nebraska before settling in Lincoln. She married Morris Hartung Feb 9, 1969 in Lincoln, and worked as a legal secretary, and later as a business owner, operating Close Outs Unlimited with her husband Morris. Surviving family members include Morris Hartung (husband), Clint Hartung (son), Eunkyong Hartung (daughter-in-law), Bridget Hartung (granddaughter), Leena Hartung (granddaughter), Germaine Cummins (mother) as well as, a pack of brothers, sisters, nephews, and nieces. She is preceded in death by her loving father, Wilbur, sister Patricia, and brother Roger. Lynn loved life and certainly loved those around her. She was quick to laugh and had an infectious smile. Generous at heart, she opened her home to many a friend and family members. She will be remembered as The Cool grandma, who made holidays special, and Husker football games a riot!
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.