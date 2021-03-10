Menu
Lynnis Diane Eitzmann
Megrue-Price Funeral Home - Superior
750 N. Commercial
Superior, NE

Lynnis Diane Eitzmann

October 8, 1952 - March 8, 2021

Lynnis was born to Egbert and Loretta (Heitmann) Schardt on October 8, 1952, and passed away on March 8, 2021. On June 9, 1973 she was united in marriage to Arlis Eitzmann. She enjoyed gardening, canning and reading. Most of all she loved taking care of her grandson Eli.

She was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law Adolph Eitzmann; and mother-in-law Loriene Eitzmann. Survivors include her husband Arlis; sons Brett and Adam ; grandson Eli ; her siblings, special brother Lyle (Lucille) Schardt ; Ryan (Myra) Schardt; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Services: St. Paul Lutheran Church, Byron, Friday, March 12, at 10 am. Burial: St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Byron. Memorials to: St. Paul Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society. Visitation with the family present: 4-8 pm on Thursday at Megrue-Price Funeral Home, Superior


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home
750 N. Commercial, Superior, NE
Mar
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
311 Carpenter Street, Byron, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Megrue-Price Funeral Home - Superior
Got to know the Eitzmann family thru business dealings. Arils & Lynnis went on many of our trips. We have a lot of good memories that we will cherish for many years!
Morris & Connie Campfield - Lincoln, Nebraska
March 4, 2022
Sorry for the loss of your mother Brett and family. I enjoyed my time being your band director. May God Bless your family in this time of mourning and love.
Michael Knake
March 11, 2021
Sorry for the passing of Lyniss. We have known the Eitzmann family for many years. They are very good friends and enjoyed visiting with them. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Morris & Connie Campfield Lincoln, Neb.
March 10, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you!
Brenda Lang Ritnour
March 10, 2021
