Lynnis Diane Eitzmann

October 8, 1952 - March 8, 2021

Lynnis was born to Egbert and Loretta (Heitmann) Schardt on October 8, 1952, and passed away on March 8, 2021. On June 9, 1973 she was united in marriage to Arlis Eitzmann. She enjoyed gardening, canning and reading. Most of all she loved taking care of her grandson Eli.

She was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law Adolph Eitzmann; and mother-in-law Loriene Eitzmann. Survivors include her husband Arlis; sons Brett and Adam ; grandson Eli ; her siblings, special brother Lyle (Lucille) Schardt ; Ryan (Myra) Schardt; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Services: St. Paul Lutheran Church, Byron, Friday, March 12, at 10 am. Burial: St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Byron. Memorials to: St. Paul Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society. Visitation with the family present: 4-8 pm on Thursday at Megrue-Price Funeral Home, Superior