Machelle (Mickey) Lynn Hetrick

June 13, 1957 – June 4, 2021

Machelle (Mickey) Lynn Hetrick, 63, of Lincoln, passed away June 4, 2021. Funeral: 1:00 p.m. June 11, at Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln. Visitation: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. June 10, at Wyuka Funeral Home. Memorials are request to the family for further designation. Condolences at Wyuka.com