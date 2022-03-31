Mack Eldon Nickell

December 16, 1929 - March 27, 2022

Mack Eldon Nickell, 92, of Lincoln passed away on March 27, 2022. He was born December 16, 1929, to Ruel and Dora (Casey) Nickell near Waverly, NE.

Family members include his wife of nearly 57 years, Mary of Lincoln; children, Douglas Nickell, Michael (Debbie) Nickell, and Robert (Val) Nickell, all of Lincoln; 5 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Sharon Nickell, Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Susan Schauer; daughter-in-law, Pat Nickell; sister, Maxine Bray and infant sister; brothers, Elmo (Billie) Nickell and Jerome Nickell.

Funeral Service will be 11 am Friday April 1st, 2022, at Roper and Son's Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' St., with visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6800 S 14th St, Lincoln, with a luncheon at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel following the burial. Memorial to Journey Hospice House, 4615 J St, Lincoln. Live stream and online. Condolences at Roperandsons.com