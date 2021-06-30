Marabell Hoyt

June 25, 2021

On Friday, June 25, 2021 Marabell Hoyt passed away peacefully at home. She was 88 years old. Marabell and her husband Lowell loved to dance together at the Legion Club with many of their friends, and the two of them also spent many years enjoying playing bridge. To meet Marabell was to love her. Marabell was known for always putting others before herself, and she loved to laugh.

Marabell is survived by her loving husband of 67 years Lowell Hoyt; son Scott Hoyt; daughter Karen Soucie; grandchildren Patrick Soucie, Joslyn Soucie, and Tara (Ryan) Miller. Great-grandson Wesley Miller; and many other family and friends.

The family will notify loved ones when a memorial service is planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Lincoln Food Bank.