Marabell Hoyt
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Marabell Hoyt

June 25, 2021

On Friday, June 25, 2021 Marabell Hoyt passed away peacefully at home. She was 88 years old. Marabell and her husband Lowell loved to dance together at the Legion Club with many of their friends, and the two of them also spent many years enjoying playing bridge. To meet Marabell was to love her. Marabell was known for always putting others before herself, and she loved to laugh.

Marabell is survived by her loving husband of 67 years Lowell Hoyt; son Scott Hoyt; daughter Karen Soucie; grandchildren Patrick Soucie, Joslyn Soucie, and Tara (Ryan) Miller. Great-grandson Wesley Miller; and many other family and friends.

The family will notify loved ones when a memorial service is planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Lincoln Food Bank.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 30, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy to you Lowell.
Dave Pavelka
July 10, 2021
Dear Lowell, Our sympathy to you and your family over the loss of Marabell. Please know that we are thinking of you. We have lost track of each other since our retirement but the memories of our time at BANKERS LIFE still remain. Our love to you.
Don and Betty Little
July 1, 2021
Lowell, sending prayers to you and your family. Marabell was always such a sweet and fun lady.
Darcy Cobb
Friend
June 30, 2021
Lowell, my deepest sympathy for you and your family. Marabell and you have meant the world to our family. She will be missed.
Craig mulligan
Friend
June 30, 2021
Lowell and family---our deepest sympathies to you in the loss of Marabell. While I knew her casually through our Ameritas connection, the time we spent at the Rose Bowl in 2002 was memorable. May God wrap His hands around all of you during this difficult time. Bruce and Lynn
Bruce McKeag
Friend
June 30, 2021
Lowell and family, My deepest sympathies to you. Marabell was a sweet, sassy, funny, caring lady who is going to be missed tremendously. I will always treasure all of my memories of her from the time I was a small girl and growing up, to the Legion Club, Waverly Keno, and playing Uno. She will be missed.
Kelly Ostrander
June 30, 2021
My Sympathy to all of you. From a former 75th Street neighbor.
Ann Kirk
June 30, 2021
