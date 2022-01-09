Menu
Marcia Gunn
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Family Funeral Care - Lincoln
5849 Fremont St
Lincoln, NE

Marcia (Peters) Gunn

May 28, 1933 - December 24, 2021.

Born to Anna Belle Lindly and Leon James Daniel Peters in Anselmo, NE. Marcia spent most of her adult life raising her children, a job at which she excelled and never retired from. She later went to work at HyGain/Telex, promoted within a month to a lead position, a position she held until her retirement at age 62.

Preceded in death by parents, siblings Pat & Nancy and Larry; and longtime partner, Darrel Dahley. Survived by sister Kathryn (Peters) Miller, daughters Toni (Gunn) Landauer and Doug, Iron Heart (Terry Gunn) Pinkney and Mark, Tracy (Gunn) Bell and Tim, and Tammy (Gunn) Weihe and Mark. Marcia also loved & was loved by 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial service Saturday Jan 15, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Family Lincoln Funeral, 5849 Fremont St. Mask encouraged, please follow current directed health measures. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, The Arbors Memory care, or the charity of your choice. Condolences to www.lincolnffc.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Family Funeral Care
5849 Fremont Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Family Funeral Care - Lincoln
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers go out to your family. I worked with her in the mid 70´s along with Darrel at hygain she was a very nice person always had a smile on her face. Sad to hear about her leaving us. She will be missed by every one that knew her. God Bless your family
Roger griffith
Work
February 5, 2022
Tammy, so sorry to hear about your mother. I remember her well as we were growing up. I remember her always smiling, and the fun times we had together at your home. So sorry for your loss.
Darla Starr
January 9, 2022
