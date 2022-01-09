Marcia (Peters) Gunn

May 28, 1933 - December 24, 2021.

Born to Anna Belle Lindly and Leon James Daniel Peters in Anselmo, NE. Marcia spent most of her adult life raising her children, a job at which she excelled and never retired from. She later went to work at HyGain/Telex, promoted within a month to a lead position, a position she held until her retirement at age 62.

Preceded in death by parents, siblings Pat & Nancy and Larry; and longtime partner, Darrel Dahley. Survived by sister Kathryn (Peters) Miller, daughters Toni (Gunn) Landauer and Doug, Iron Heart (Terry Gunn) Pinkney and Mark, Tracy (Gunn) Bell and Tim, and Tammy (Gunn) Weihe and Mark. Marcia also loved & was loved by 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial service Saturday Jan 15, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Family Lincoln Funeral, 5849 Fremont St. Mask encouraged, please follow current directed health measures. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, The Arbors Memory care, or the charity of your choice. Condolences to www.lincolnffc.com.