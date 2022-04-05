Menu
Mardell Harold "Marty" Johnson
Dubas Funeral Home Inc
214 Commercial St
Stromsburg, NE

Mardell "Marty" Harold Johnson

April 3, 2022

Mardell "Marty" Harold Johnson, age 80, of Stromsburg, passed away April 3, 2022 at Bryan Medical Center East, in Lincoln.

Survivors include his wife Jeannine of Stromsburg; children Michelle Gobel of Lincoln, Craig (Sarah) Johnson of Osceola and Ryan (Melinda) Johnson of Stromsburg; grandchildren Chase and Alexa Gobel of Lincoln and Megan and Jadyn Johnson of Kearney; sister Mary Cotter of Osburn, ID; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Stromsburg with Pastor Keet Redden officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Stromsburg Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Dubas Funeral Home of Stromsburg and Osceola has been entrusted with arrangements.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 5, 2022.
Dubas Funeral Home Inc
