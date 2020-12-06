Menu
Margaret Cerra
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020

Margaret Cerra

June 20, 1925 - November 29, 2020

Mrs. Margaret Cerra, age 95, of Lincoln, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Margaret was born June 20, 1925 to Joseph and Rose Patocka. Margaret is survived by her loving son, Gary (Ellen) Cerra; sister, Wilma Stastny; grandchildren, two grandsons, Nathan Cerra, Justin (Melissa) Cerra; great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Rose Cerra; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband John Cerra; brother, Elmer Patocka; sister and brother-in-law, Irene and Orville Housel; brother-in-law, Jack Stastny. Visitation will be Monday, December 7, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 8:30 to 9:45 am. Graveside services will be 10:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Park. 6700 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Social Distancing is required along with masks.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 9:45a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE 68512
Dec
7
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Park
6700 S 14th St., Lincoln, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
