Margaret (Peggy) Ellen Cole

August 6, 1938 - March 23, 2021

Margaret (Peggy) Ellen Cole, age 82, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Margaret was born August 6, 1938 to Arthur and Mary Bern.

Margaret is preceded in death by her husband Larry Cole, and special friend Bill Finigan. Margaret is survived by her loving daughter Julie Cole; brother, Mark (Elise) Bern; Many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends; George the bird and Max the cat.

A celebration of life: 2:00 pm Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512.