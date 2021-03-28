Menu
Margaret Ellen Cole
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Margaret (Peggy) Ellen Cole

August 6, 1938 - March 23, 2021

Margaret (Peggy) Ellen Cole, age 82, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Margaret was born August 6, 1938 to Arthur and Mary Bern.

Margaret is preceded in death by her husband Larry Cole, and special friend Bill Finigan. Margaret is survived by her loving daughter Julie Cole; brother, Mark (Elise) Bern; Many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends; George the bird and Max the cat.

A celebration of life: 2:00 pm Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
24
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just finished reading Margaret's book Chief Left Hand.What a wonderful work beautifully written.It was my hope I could tell her that myself.
Lewis Cisle Belfast, Maine
Other
July 13, 2021
Best boss I ever had at Holmes Lake Manor. RIP my dear
Joyce Rohn Payne
March 31, 2021
Julie, So sorry to here about the passing of your mother, she was such a nice lady to all of us Reinhart kids, Mom and Dad thought very highly of your Mom. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. Beth
Beth Reinhart Hoesing
March 28, 2021
