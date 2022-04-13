Margaret Ann Winquest Ganzel

January 4, 1925 - April 10, 2022

Margaret Ann Winquest Ganzel of Lincoln, NE, died Palm Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 97. Her parents were Bernard and Esther Pearson Winquest. She was born in Holdrege, NE, on Jan. 4, 1925, the middle of three sisters. She graduated from Holdrege High School and Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1947, where she met Dwight Ganzel. They were married Sept. 2, 1947. Together they served Methodist Churches in Loami, IL; Alma, NE; Waverly; Oakland; Grace UMC in Lincoln; and Fairbury. She was a gifted teacher.

She was preceded in death by her parents and older sister Betty Cooper. She is survived by her husband of 74 years; sister Janet Cook of League City, TX; son Bill (Nancy Childs) of Lincoln; daughters Julie (Charles) Willnerd of Bennett; Alice Ganzel of Mt. Vernon, IA; Catherine Amis of Longmont, CO; and exchange student daughter Martha (Keith Pike) Traverso of Newfoundland. She was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Suggested memorials to Nebraskans for Peace. Funeral services will be held at Aldersgate Methodist Church, 8320 South Street, Lincoln, Saturday, April 16 at 2:00 p.m. There will be a live streaming event of the service at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt21eDWxyIs1fpzpifo4LYg/live. Interment service will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Lincoln Memorial Park. Condolences online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com

"Let the life that I live speak for me."