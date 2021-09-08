Menu
Margie Baade
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Margie (Walin) Baade

February 2, 1928 - August 17, 2021

Margie (Walin) Baade, 93, passed into eternity August 17, 2021, in the loving care of her family at her son's home in Roca. She was born in Malcolm, Nebraska, February 2, 1928, and spent her life supporting her family on the farm in southeastern Lancaster county and volunteering for 20-plus years at Bryan Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. She loved to ballroom dance and play card games and spend time with family and friends.

She is survived by daughter Margene Zachek Wheeler and husband Rick, son Alan Baade and wife Laurie, grandchildren David Swanson, Wayne Swanson, Lori Zachek, Annalisa Baade, Krista Baade Christensen and husband Joseph, Austin Baade, and 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Loren Baade and daughter Judy Swanson.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 8, 2021.
