Margie Irene Jensen
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St
Lincoln, NE

Margie Irene Jensen

September 28, 2021

Margie Irene Jensen, 91, of rural Homer and Lincoln, Nebraska, died September 28, 2021. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 5 from 5-7 P.M. with Services on Wednesday, October 6 at 10:30 A.M. at Wyuka Funeral Home 3600 "O" Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Pastor Thomas Dummermuth will be officiating. Interment will follow in Wyuka Cemetery. A reception will be provided in Wyuka's Garden Room after burial. Memorials are to be directed to Willard Community Center at 1245 S. Folsom St. Lincoln, NE, 68522. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.wyuka.com.


Oct
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St, Lincoln, NE
Oct
6
Service
10:30a.m.
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St, Lincoln, NE
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
Margie was a wonderful teachers´ aid at Homer School and was loved by the kids. She was also a good friend while I was teaching there. Margie was a classy dresser and had a winning smile.
Lois Farrell
Work
October 4, 2021
