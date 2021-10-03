Margie Irene Jensen

Margie Irene Jensen, 91, of rural Homer and Lincoln, Nebraska, died September 28, 2021. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 5 from 5-7 P.M. with Services on Wednesday, October 6 at 10:30 A.M. at Wyuka Funeral Home 3600 "O" Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Pastor Thomas Dummermuth will be officiating. Interment will follow in Wyuka Cemetery. A reception will be provided in Wyuka's Garden Room after burial. Memorials are to be directed to Willard Community Center at 1245 S. Folsom St. Lincoln, NE, 68522. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.wyuka.com.