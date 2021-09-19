Margie Gwendolyn (Wentzell) Martin

March 12, 1922 - July 4, 2021

Margie Gwendolyn (Wentzell) Martin, 99, of Lincoln passed away July 4, 2021. Born in the village of Wentzell's Lake in Lunenburg County, Nova Scotia, Canada, on March 12, 1922, the only child of Ethel and Lawrence Wentzell. In 1923 Margie immigrated with her mother to join her father in Worcester MA where she became a naturalized U.S. citizen. Attended schools in Worcester and graduated from North High School in 1939.

Her lifelong love of the Girl Scouts, drama, dance, music, and Rainbow Girls began during those school years. Margie was confirmed at Worcester's Calvary Lutheran Church. Margie traveled alone to Nebraska to attend Luther Jr. College in Wahoo, graduating in 1941.

She trained as an X-Ray technician at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago. Her first job as an X-ray tech was in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, where she met her husband, Lt. JG Roy J. Martin, on a blind date. They married in 1946 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Worchester and then moved to Lincoln, where Roy attended UNL. Two children, Jeanine and Jeffrey were born of this union.

Margie's interests included gardening, photography, choral music and caring for anyone in need. Memberships included P.E.O. since 1954, currently Chapter FF-IA; Trinity Methodist Church; and currently St. Mark's Methodist Church, where she was active in many groups, including bell choir. Margie served as a TeamMates mentor in Lincoln Public Schools for 14 years, was a strong supporter of mental health issues, and was involved with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Mental Health Foundation for many years.

She is survived by her grandchildren Jennifer Martin, North Hampton, MA, Mary Martin, who was raised by Margie and Roy, Austin, TX, and Matthew Martin, Taylors, SC; five great-grandchildren; many cousins in Canada, nieces and nephews in Kansas. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy and children Jeanine S. Martin and Jeffrey L. Martin.

Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Saturday (9-25-21) St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Masks are required. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com