Maria Lourdes Farquhar

February 11, 1935 – September 11, 2021.

Maria Lourdes Farquhar, 84, of Lincoln passed peacefully in the home she had shared with Frank and lived in for many years after his death. Born near Bogota, Columbia, Maria immigrated to the United States in the 1960s.

Maria worked for the Veteran's Hospital for years, where she made good friends. She loved the Lord and was kind and generous to people of all walks of life regardless of economic status. She loved her home and animals of all kinds.

Predeceased by husband Frank W. Farquhar.

Memorial Service: 9:00 a.m. Saturday (9-18-21) Roper and Sons, 4300 'O' Street. Masks are required. Memorials to Lincoln Animal Ambassadors or The Cat House. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com