Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maria Lourdes Farquhar
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Maria Lourdes Farquhar

February 11, 1935 – September 11, 2021.

Maria Lourdes Farquhar, 84, of Lincoln passed peacefully in the home she had shared with Frank and lived in for many years after his death. Born near Bogota, Columbia, Maria immigrated to the United States in the 1960s.

Maria worked for the Veteran's Hospital for years, where she made good friends. She loved the Lord and was kind and generous to people of all walks of life regardless of economic status. She loved her home and animals of all kinds.

Predeceased by husband Frank W. Farquhar.

Memorial Service: 9:00 a.m. Saturday (9-18-21) Roper and Sons, 4300 'O' Street. Masks are required. Memorials to Lincoln Animal Ambassadors or The Cat House. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Memorial service
9:00a.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roper and Sons.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Mrs. Maria I miss you tremendously ....although you´re gone, you will never be forgotten, I will carry you with me until the good Lord calls me home. See you when I get there. Love Your friend Sonja
Sonja Burns
Friend
January 16, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results