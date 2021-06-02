Marian (Meininger) Walters

May 31, 2021

Marian Walters, 87, of Lincoln, passed away May 31, 2021. Born in McCook, NE, the daughter of Reinhold and Frieda (Dietz) Meininger. Marian married Dale Walters of Benkelman, NE in 1954 after meeting at an Easter sunrise church service. Ten months later, Dale's service in the US Army Reserves sent them to Fort McPherson in Atlanta, GA, for two years where Marian worked as secretary to the Colonel and Dale served in the Machine Record Unit.

Upon their return to McCook, Marian worked at the Daily Gazette doing proofreading and accounting until their first of four children were born. They moved to Lincoln in 1965, where Marian was a stay-at-home mom for Kim, Kathy, Karen and Steve until all were in school. She re-entered the workforce in 1974 and was employed by the State of Nebraska Human Services Division for 22 years, retiring in 1996 to take care of Dale until his passing in 2004. Family was very important to Marian, as were her church and Eastern Star families.

She is survived by her daughter Kim Rauscher (Mike) of Lincoln, Karen Hollibaugh (Dave O'Melia) of Lincoln, and Steve Walters (Tina) of Denver, CO. Marian had 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale, brother Gary and daughter Kathy.

Funeral services: 1:00 p.m. Friday (6-4-21) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive Interment in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Visitation with family will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Christ United Methodist Church and Electa Chapter No. 8 Order of the Eastern Star. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com