Marianne A. DeCamp

Marianne A. DeCamp, 83, of Lincoln, died April 16, 2022. Born on January 25, 1939 in Clearwater, NE to William & Blanche DeCamp. Graduated from St. Boniface in Elgin, NE.

Member of the Screen Actors Guild, appearing in Moonlighting and as Mrs. Carlsen in The Monster Squad. She was a Poet and a Belly Dancer.

Survived by her son Christopher (spouse, Patti) DeCamp; daughter Angelita DeCamp; grandchildren Naomi (spouse, Erin Bain) Solomon, Nili (spouse, Jeremy) Felles, David (spouse, Karley Johnson) Solomon; great grandchildren, Abigail, Jack, & Poppy Felles. Preceded in death by her parents; siblings Mark, Joseph, Bob, David, John, and Elizabeth Toral.

Funeral 10:30 am Wednesday (4/20/22) St Teresa Catholic Church, 735 S 36th Street, Lincoln. Burial Calvary Cemetery. Condolences/Livestream: www.bmlfh.com