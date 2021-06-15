Marie Brady

June 2, 1939 - June 11, 2021

Marie Brady, 82, of Lincoln, Nebraska, went to be with her Heavenly Father on June 11, 2021. Marie was born to Edward and Agnes Zimmerman on June 2, 1939. Marie grew up in various parts of Iowa as a child, finally settling down in Mason City, Iowa. There she got married and had four children. She would later attend North Iowa Community College where she received her Registered Nursing degree.

She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was delighted to hang out in her garden, and later, on her acreage. From an early age she loved animals of all kinds. She would spend hours watching the ducks in her pond. She had a special love for horses as well as her pets. She always had a smile and an upbeat attitude. She lived by the mantra that having a sense of humor would get you through life's toughest times.

Her career as a Registered Nurse is where she excelled. She worked at the VA hospital in Lincoln offering hope and compassion to all she treated and cared for. Drawing and painting were some of her favorite hobbies.



Survived by: her children, Dr. Ruby Northrup (Gary), Jill O'Malley-Hurley, Mark Cory (Gail) and David Cory (Necole) as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Funeral Service will be held at 1pm, Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Roper and Sons Funeral Home (4300 O St. Lincoln, NE). Graveside will be 1pm Thursday June 17, 2021 at the Rising Sun Cemetery In Pleasant Hill, IA. Online condolences at roperandsons.com