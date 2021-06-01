Menu
Marie C. Wescott
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St
Lincoln, NE

Marie C. Wescott

November 9, 1934 - May 27, 2021

Marie C. Wescott, 86, of Adams, NE passed away May 27, 2021. She was born November 9, 1934, in Republic, KS to David and Lyola Martens.

She was preceded in death by parents and husband Dale Wescott. Survived by children Rhonda Wescott and Rodney (Ronda) Wescott, all of Lincoln, NE; brothers Delbert (Patty) Martens, Star, ID and Dennis Martens, Hardy, NE; granddaughters Rachel Wescott, Minneapolis, MN, and Rebecca (Nathanael) Haugen, Knoxville, TN.

Services are 1 pm Wednesday, June 2, at Wyuka Funeral Home. Family greeting and visitation preceding service at 12 pm. Graveside service will follow at Oak Creek Cemetery, Raymond. After the burial, a reception will take place at the Raymond Woman's Club across the street from the post office located at 14700 North First Street in Raymond. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in care of the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.wyuka.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St, Lincoln, NE
Jun
2
Service
1:00p.m.
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
