Marilyn "Sis" Allen

April 12, 1933 - October 14, 2020

Marilyn "Sis" Allen, 87, of Lincoln, passed away October 14, 2020. Born April 12, 1933 in Beatrice, NE to Gus and Annabel (Davis) Epp. Marilyn married LaVerne Allen on May 31, 1956 in Wahoo, NE. They made their home in Lincoln, NE and was blessed with 6 children. Along side her husband they ran a flooring business and also commercial and residential rentals. She worked for Elgin Watch Company for many years. Her most cherished job was raising her children. Marilyn was a member of Eastern Star and St. Marks United Methodist church. She loved to travel, knit, crochet, fish, camp and most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved shopping for shoes and dining out.

Family members include her children Tammy (John) Turner, Toni (Tim) Miller, Trisha (Scott) Brown, Trent (Kelly) Allen, and Tiffany (Troy) Leach; grandchildren Shannon Bienka, Jeremiah Ernisse, Rylee and Brooklyn Turner, Cody and Corey Miller, Brittany and Jesse Brown, Lane, Logan and Kyla Allen, and Tanner Leach and Haley Gillett; great-grandchildren; brother Ronald "Pete" Epp, and special fur baby "Doodle". Preceded in death by her husband LaVerne, daughter Teresa "Teri" Ernisse, parents Gus and Annabel Epp, brothers Donald "Bud", Charles "Chuck", Richard and Larry Epp.

Visitation 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday (10-18-20) at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 "O" Street. Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Monday (10-19-20) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Memorials to be determined by the family at a later date. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com