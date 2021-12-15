Marilyn M. Bell

August 4, 1930 - December 10, 2021

Marilyn M. Bell, 91, passed away December 10, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born in Lincoln on August 4, 1930, the daughter of Earnest and Mary Barney. Marilyn married Curtis on April 2, 1950. They celebrated their 65th anniversary before Curtis' passing in 2015.Marilyn's first job was at Kresges lunch snack bar. Later, she worked for several companies as a bookkeeper as well as accounting at the Clock Tower Bottle Shop for many years.

After retiring, Curtis and Marilyn built their home on Table Rock Lake near Blue Eye, MO where they lived for 25 years. They moved to Shell Knob, MO to be closer to dear friends from their bridge clubs and church. She was a member of the Lakeside Christian Church where she enjoyed fellowship and prayer. Marilyn's true passion was playing duplicate bridge. She owned bridge clubs in the Shell Knob area and became a Life Master along with Curtis.

Marilyn enjoyed cooking meals for her family, friends, and church. She truly loved being a grandma and enjoyed having her grandchildren spend summers with her at the lake. She took them to see the many attractions in the Ozarks. Marilyn would be there at the open of Silver Dollar City with the kids in the morning and be the last to leave after dark. In her spare time, she enjoyed taking care of her flowers around the house.

Marilyn is survived by her two sons Gary Bell and Michael Bell and his wife Robin all of Lincoln, NE; daughter, Lesa Wharton of Oviedo, FL; daughter-in-law, Lorri Bell of Lincoln, NE; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Bell, Lucas Bell, Allison Bell, and great-granddaughter Blaykley Bryan Bell. She was preceded in death by her husband Curtis, grandson, Bryan Michael Bell; and sister, Carol Lally.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 11 AM to 2 PM at Lincoln Family Funeral Care (5849 Fremont Street). In honoring her wishes to be cremated, there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to Lakeside Christian Church, 22321 Oak Ridge Dr., Shell Knob, MO 65747. Condolences can be left online at www.lincolnffc.com.