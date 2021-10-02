Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn Jean Czaplewski
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Marilyn Jean Czaplewski

January 23, 1942 - September 30, 2021

Marilyn Jean Czaplewski, 79, of Lincoln passed away September 30, 2021. Born January 23, 1942, in Loup City, NE to John and Agnes (Szafrajda) Piontkowski. Marilyn was a beautician and owner of Magic Mirror Beauty Salon in Loup City before moving to Lincoln. In Lincoln she worked at Vermeer Equipment, Centurion, and Molex. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lincoln.

Family members include her son William, Loup City; brother Johnny (Phyllis) Piontkowski, Loup City; sister Lois Welles, Omaha, and sister-in-law Winona Piontkowski, Loup City; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, brothers Richard and Ronald, sister Ellen Kowalewski.

Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday (10-5-21) St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Evergreen Cemetery, Loup City, NE. Visitation with family present will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday (10-4-21) at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Oct
5
Rosary
9:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
7900 Trendwood Drive, NE
Oct
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
NE
Oct
5
Burial
3:30p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
Loup City, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roper and Sons.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.