Marilyn Jean Czaplewski

January 23, 1942 - September 30, 2021

Marilyn Jean Czaplewski, 79, of Lincoln passed away September 30, 2021. Born January 23, 1942, in Loup City, NE to John and Agnes (Szafrajda) Piontkowski. Marilyn was a beautician and owner of Magic Mirror Beauty Salon in Loup City before moving to Lincoln. In Lincoln she worked at Vermeer Equipment, Centurion, and Molex. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lincoln.

Family members include her son William, Loup City; brother Johnny (Phyllis) Piontkowski, Loup City; sister Lois Welles, Omaha, and sister-in-law Winona Piontkowski, Loup City; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, brothers Richard and Ronald, sister Ellen Kowalewski.

Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday (10-5-21) St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Evergreen Cemetery, Loup City, NE. Visitation with family present will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday (10-4-21) at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com