Marilyn B. Hutchinson

March 9, 2022

Marilyn B. Hutchinson, 90, of Lincoln, passed away on March 9, 2022, in Lincoln. She is survived by son Stephen Hutchinson and wife Susan; Daughter-in-law Nona Hutchinson Dana and husband Roger Dana; four grandchildren and spouses: Katherine and Richard Gluckselig; Claire and Christoph Kofler; William and Betsy Hutchinson; and Wesley James Hutchinson; six great-grandchildren: Clara and Amelia Gluckselig; Thomas and Liam Kofler; Alice and Jane Hutchinson.

Marilyn has arranged to donate her body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska. Memorial Services will be held 11:00 A.M. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Wyuka Funeral Home with Debbie Way officiating. A reception will follow the service in Wyuka's Garden Room. The service will be livestreamed on Wyuka's YouTube page. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either Nebraska Public Media by visiting https://donate.nebraskapublicmedia.org/ or to the Neighbors Church, 575 Fallbrook Blvd. #102, Lincoln, NE 68521. Please visit www.wyuka.com.