Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn B. Hutchinson

Marilyn B. Hutchinson

March 9, 2022

Marilyn B. Hutchinson, 90, of Lincoln, passed away on March 9, 2022, in Lincoln. She is survived by son Stephen Hutchinson and wife Susan; Daughter-in-law Nona Hutchinson Dana and husband Roger Dana; four grandchildren and spouses: Katherine and Richard Gluckselig; Claire and Christoph Kofler; William and Betsy Hutchinson; and Wesley James Hutchinson; six great-grandchildren: Clara and Amelia Gluckselig; Thomas and Liam Kofler; Alice and Jane Hutchinson.

Marilyn has arranged to donate her body to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska. Memorial Services will be held 11:00 A.M. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Wyuka Funeral Home with Debbie Way officiating. A reception will follow the service in Wyuka's Garden Room. The service will be livestreamed on Wyuka's YouTube page. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either Nebraska Public Media by visiting https://donate.nebraskapublicmedia.org/ or to the Neighbors Church, 575 Fallbrook Blvd. #102, Lincoln, NE 68521. Please visit www.wyuka.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I worked with Marilyn back in the early 90's. She was very kind to everyone and an inspiration to many. My condolences to the family.
Melissa
Work
April 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results