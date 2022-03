Marilyn Kay Knippelmeyer

February 22, 2021

Marilyn Kay Knippelmeyer, 76, Auburn, died Monday, 2/22/2021, Lincoln. Funeral: Saturday, 2/27, 10:30 a.m., St John Lutheran (Stone) Church, Auburn. Visitation: Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family 6 to 8 at Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn. Masks required for visitation and funeral.