Marilyn J. (Hergenrader) Ludtke

January 26, 1949 - September 7, 2021

Marilyn J. (Hergenrader) Ludtke, 72, of Lincoln passed away September 7, 2021. Born January 26, 1949, in Lincoln, NE to Henry and Erna (Duensing) Hergenrader, Jr. Marilyn retired from NEBCO as administrative assistant.

Family members include her son Ryan Neal, Seward; granddaughter Katrina (Brad) Eberly, Southbridge, MA; brothers Stan Hergenrader, Geneva, and Rodger (Debra) Hergenrader, Beaverton, OR. Preceded in death by her parents.

Marilyn's wish was not to have any services. Memorials to Capital Humane Society. Condolences at Roperandsons.com