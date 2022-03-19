Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn Faye Paider
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
11710 Standing Stone Drive
Gretna, NE

Marilyn Faye Paider

August 6, 1952 – March 12, 2022

Age 69, preceded in death by father; Albert Paider, mother; Alma Valasek Paider Rajewich and step-father; Jerry Rajewich. Survived by siblings: Ron Paider (Fern) of Aurora, NE, Gary Paider (Bethene) of Ord, NE, and Arlene Newell of Lincoln; nieces & nephews: Amy Haggerty (Kraig) and Jeremy Paider of Ord, NE, John Newell (Megan Foster) of Atlanta, GA, and Sarah Newell (Phil Stake) of Lincoln; grand-nieces & grand-nephew: Madison & Grace Newell, and Garrett Haggerty.

Services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the food bank or your choice. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel, 11710 Standing Stone Dr., Gretna, NE 402-332-0090; www.RoederMortuary.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - Gretna Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.