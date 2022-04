Just remembering you today. I saw the comment by Ashley left. You and her grandpa were the best of friends. I don´t think he would have continued on without you. He was such a smart man and I enjoyed all the dinners we had together. Thanksgiving was our favorite. Christmas is coming up too. Dinners were always special when we all got together. Don´t forget our lunches too. Every body loved you at Ridgewood and Immanuel Village. You have a good ol´ time whatever you do. Thinking of you always brings a smile to my face. Love you ma.

Janis & Beau Boehmer Family December 1, 2021